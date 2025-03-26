Kennedys IQ unveils groundbreaking AI

Kennedys IQ, the client-facing technology division of Kennedys Law LLP, has launched the first fully explainable neuro-symbolic AI risk analysis solution, Kennedys IQ SmartRisk, as part of their data-powered technology IQ Platform. The solution aims to transform insurers’ approach to policy review, liability, and coverage analysis by accelerating decision-making while improving accuracy and consistency.

Unlike pure GenAI solutions that rely solely on probabilistic outputs, Kennedys IQ SmartRisk integrates Large Language Models (LLMs) with insurance knowledge modelled using Evidential Reasoning (ER) and Belief Rule Base (BRB) methodologies. By combining generative AI with structured decision-making, SmartRisk offers fully auditable and explainable analysis, addressing industry concerns around AI’s ‘black-box’ opacity. The system does not require extensive upfront data and can be configured for any line of business, integrating seamlessly into client systems within weeks.

Designed for claims professionals, brokers, and underwriters across global markets, including the London Market, specialty and general insurance in the UK, Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC, Kennedys IQ SmartRisk enables insurers to automate risk assessments, enhance claims governance, extract critical data from complex documents—including handwritten notes—and improve compliance and accuracy while reducing inconsistencies in decision-making.

Karim Derrick, Chief Product Officer at Kennedys IQ, said: “There is a growing demand for AI-driven automation in insurance, particularly within specialty and complex risk underwriting. Policy wording analysis and claims handling are complex, inconsistent, and prone to human error, and GenAI chatbots today lack auditability, making them unsuitable for insurance risk assessment. Our interest is helping clients identify, manage and mitigate risk through the SmartRisk tool which can fill this gap to ensure transparency in decision making and regulatory compliance. In doing so, it eliminates the ‘black box’ concern around other AI models while improving efficiency, minimising human error and providing insurers and brokers with deeper data-driven insights. Kennedys IQ’s SmartRisk frees up insurance professionals to focus on high-value decision-making while maintaining full control over risk analysis.”

Neil Mody, US Partner, added: “The SmartRisk U.S. model is designed to help insurance adjusters navigate complex regulatory frameworks, including New York Insurance Law 3420. By mirroring the proprietary coverage evaluation process honed by seasoned professionals over decades, SmartRisk enables adjusters to reliably pinpoint key coverage issues and make well-informed decisions. SmartRisk empowers adjusters by streamlining claim reviews while reducing high-frequency, high-risk human errors that cost insurance companies millions annually.”

Kennedys IQ SmartRisk was developed by the Kennedys IQ R&D team in collaboration with the University of Manchester and lawyers from Kennedys across multiple jurisdictions. The system leverages generative AI and explainable machine intelligence, creating a neuro-symbolic approach ideal for applications requiring deep reasoning, rule-based logic, and transparent decision-making.

Pilots have already received strong positive feedback from leading insurers, highlighting Kennedys IQ SmartRisk’s effectiveness in reducing errors, eliminating inconsistencies in professional judgment, and significantly improving operational efficiency.

Richard West, Head of Client Innovation and Director of Kennedys IQ, said: “SmartRisk is devastatingly trustworthy and our proprietary response to the AI revolution. Built on our deep professional insights, it seamlessly integrates specialist judgement with cutting-edge technology. It is transparent, explicable, and designed to protect our clients’ and their customers’ reputations. We encapsulate professional integrity at the heart of Kennedys IQ SmartRisk.”

Karim concluded: “SmartRisk is built for the industry, by the industry. This is not just AI for the sake of AI – it’s about giving insurers real, explainable insights that reduce risk and improve efficiency.”