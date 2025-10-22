Global litigation and dispute resolution law firm Kennedys has significantly strengthened its US footprint with a series of strategic appointments that span the entirety of both the East and West coasts. In just a month, Kennedys welcomed 26 new lawyers across multiple states including Washington, New Jersey, Delaware, California, New York, Austin, and Florida. This move is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to enhance its presence and capabilities in the US following a record financial year.

One notable development is the expansion of Kennedys’ Seattle office, which opened just a year ago. It has welcomed an eight-lawyer group led by new partners Michael Guadangno and Westin McLean. Michael, who is praised for his work in handling third-party liability coverage disputes, stated “I defend insurers and reinsurers in third-party liability coverage disputes and bad faith litigation.” Westin adds to the team by providing expertise in complex coverage matters, emphasising his broad experience in various insurance policies by saying “I advise and represent insurers in complex coverage matters and litigation.” Their combined experience across a broad range of insurance and litigation matters positions Kennedys favourably to service clients in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Furthermore, the firm is also expanding its US corporate and commercial practice through the appointments of Philip Allogramento in New Jersey and Dawn Valentine in San Francisco, along with three associates in Wilmington and New York. Philip brings over 20 years of experience in corporate law, with a focus on areas like bankruptcy and commercial litigation. He states that “My goal is to enhance the legal capabilities of our team,” reflecting his commitment to client service. Dawn, with her two decades of experience, will significantly bolster Kennedys’ ability to handle complex disputes while complementing the team’s transactional strengths.

In addition to seasoned hires, the firm has also welcomed 13 law clerks based across various offices while they await admission to the bar, indicating a robust commitment to nurturing future talent. “Our investment in the United States continues to be a key driver of Kennedys’ global strategy,” said Eric Hiller, Kennedys’ US Managing Partner. He believes that the firm is now better positioned to meet the desires of clients thanks to the influx of talented lawyers.

This strategic expansion builds on Kennedys' recent investments, which include relocating its New Jersey and New York offices to state-of-the-art facilities and adding four partners in Philadelphia this year. During the first half of 2025, more than 40 attorneys joined the firm nationwide. Today, Kennedys boasts a US partner count of 99 across its 12 offices. The firm has also reported a remarkable 22% year-on-year revenue increase for the fiscal year 2024/25, underscoring the success and effectiveness of its growth strategy.