Kennedys expands Manchester presence with new partner appointment

Bringing with her 25 years of expertise in disease litigation, Judith has spent the last decade at Clyde & Co, where she played a pivotal role in establishing and expanding the disease team.

Judith's practice focuses on a wide spectrum of employers' liability cases, particularly those involving exposure to asbestos and other harmful substances. She also specialises in stress, bullying, and harassment claims, demonstrating her commitment to addressing diverse legal challenges in this field.

Moreover, Judith possesses extensive experience in handling complex abuse cases, including historic abuse, as well as claims related to elderly and vulnerable adults, human trafficking, and human rights issues.

Claire Mulligan, partner and head of Kennedys' UK liability defence group, expressed delight at Judith's appointment, highlighting her reputation as a leading figure in the legacy claims market. Mulligan emphasised that Judith's knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit Kennedys' clients.

Based at Kennedys' office in Trinity Building on John Dalton Street in Manchester city centre, Judith's addition strengthens the firm's presence in the region.

Kennedys' global footprint continues to expand, with over 2,500 staff worldwide operating across 21 countries and boasting 76 offices, associate offices, and co-operations. Judith's appointment underscores the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and addressing the evolving needs of its clients across diverse jurisdictions.