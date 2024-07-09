Kennedys expand healthcare practice with hire of Dawn McIntosh

Global law firm Kennedys is strengthening its healthcare practice with the addition of Dawn McIntosh as a partner. McIntosh, a highly esteemed medical malpractice lawyer, joins Kennedys' private healthcare team from DAC Beachcroft and will be based in the firm’s Newcastle office.

With over two decades of experience, Dawn McIntosh has a robust background in both public and private healthcare sectors. She specialises in advising medical malpractice insurers, brokers, adjusters, leading hospital groups, and healthcare professionals on a broad spectrum of health and social care issues. Her expertise includes tailored advice on incident management, insurance notifications, and claims handling, as well as managing complex and high-value litigation such as birth injury, spinal injury, and attempted suicide claims resulting in catastrophic injury.

Joining Dawn McIntosh at Kennedys are Vicky Gosling, senior claims administrator, and James Wilson, litigation assistant. Katy Barraclough-Jones, senior associate, will also be joining the team soon.

Christopher Malla, partner and head of Kennedys’ global healthcare practice, expressed enthusiasm about the new hire: “I am delighted to welcome Dawn and her team to Kennedys. With her rich background in medical malpractice, Dawn’s expertise will bolster our already flourishing healthcare offering.”

Dawn McIntosh, recognised as a ‘Legal 500 Leading Individual’ and featured in ‘The Legal 500’ and ‘Chambers,’ remarked on her new role: “I’ve been impressed with Kennedys’ stellar position in the industry. It’s known as a highly reputable firm with a successful and growing healthcare practice. I’m looking forward to being part of the firm, and to working collaboratively with my new colleagues around the world.”

Kennedys has provided legal healthcare services to the NHS and private sector hospitals, clinics, healthcare professionals, and their insurers for over 40 years. The firm's healthcare team is ranked Tier 1 for defendant clinical negligence by leading legal directories such as Chambers and The Legal 500.

McIntosh’s appointment increases the number of Kennedys’ dedicated healthcare partners in the UK to 12, with over 100 healthcare lawyers spread across five offices in Birmingham, Cambridge, London, Sheffield, and Newcastle. Globally, Kennedys’ healthcare practice includes 36 partners in 30 offices across 18 countries, with over 170 lawyers.

Christopher Malla added: “With our growing team of dedicated healthcare partners and a large portfolio of private healthcare clients, we are continuing our journey of being a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare sector.”

Recently, Kennedys published its Healthcare Brief: market insights and a report on medical malpractice claims inflation. The firm has also expanded its global network, adding 17 partners on 1 May 2024, and reported a record revenue of £384 million for the financial year 2023/24.