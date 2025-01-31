Kennedys champions sustainable AI innovation

Global law firm Kennedys is partnering with environmental consultancy Bright Tide again to launch a new accelerator programme, Sustain.AI. The initiative will see industry leaders support ten global startups that are leveraging AI climate and nature regeneration technology to advance sustainability.

Our world stands at a critical juncture where artificial intelligence could help solve our most pressing environmental challenges. Sustain.AI aims to do this by promoting responsible AI development, bringing together entrepreneurs, corporations, and experts to accelerate the deployment of sustainable AI solutions.

Throughout the six-week programme, Kennedys will support the ventures on a pro bono basis in an advisory capacity on insurance and legal requirements, and in developing their sustainability and ESG strategies. Kennedys will also produce supporting content and share insights with the ventures through webinars and workshops. Upon conclusion of the programme, the firm will contribute to Bright Tide’s Impact Report to assess its success.

Richard West, Kennedys partner and global head of client innovation, says “At Kennedys, we are committed to fostering innovation that addresses global challenges while upholding ethical and sustainable AI practices. We are excited to partner with Bright Tide on this important initiative, and look forward to guiding these ventures, to ensure they not only thrive, but create a positive and lasting impact too.”

The cohort of ventures span diverse product areas such as wildfire prevention, ESG financing and reporting, and regenerative agriculture, the cohort showcases cutting-edge AI applications including DNA-based biodiversity monitoring, precision agriculture, and weather forecasting. It is a truly global initiative, with participants from the UK, Tunisia, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Zimbabwe, Argentina, and beyond.

The ventures selected to take part are Applied Genomics, Loamin, Ecodetect, Atmo Earth, Tese, Seabex, Gamaya, Wilder Sensing, Synature, Satellites on Fire.

The accelerator launches today, and culminates on 17 March 2025 with a showcase at The Crown Estate. Ventures will pitch their solutions at the showcase to an audience of investors, corporate and industry leaders, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Sustain.AI is the second partnership between Kennedys and Bright Tide, who joined forces last year to deliver a Regenerative Farming Accelerator. The programme followed a similar format, with partners supporting twenty ventures developing regenerative land and ocean farming solutions around the world. Two of the ventures, Chirrup.ai and Pine Island Redfish, have since been nominated for The Earthshot Prize 2025.

This initiative demonstrates Kennedys continued leadership in championing responsible AI practices. In 2024, the firm joined the Responsible AI Institute, a global non-profit that equips tools for AI governance and compliance.

On February 3rd, the firm will provide comprehensive insights on AI from across their global partnership through their Global Forecast Report. The annual report highlights key themes and predictions from the firm’s partners on the trends expected to shape the insurance industry in 2025.