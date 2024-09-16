Kennedys boosts leadership with global hires

Global law firm Kennedys has announced two pivotal appointments to enhance its business services leadership, emphasising the firm's commitment to advancing technology and knowledge management. Catherine Goodman joins as the firm's first Chief Knowledge Officer, while Paul Brotzel has been appointed as Chief Information Officer.

Catherine Goodman will lead Kennedys’ global knowledge management team, which spans the UK, US, Australia, Dublin, and Bermuda. Her role involves evolving the firm's knowledge management capabilities and fostering a culture of knowledge sharing across its global offices. Goodman brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Director of Innovation and Knowledge Management at Paul Hastings LLP. She has a distinguished background in corporate law and is an honorary reader in law at Queen Mary University, London. Her accolades include ‘Innovator of the Year’ at the 2023 Women & Diversity in Law Awards and recognition for ‘Most Innovative Use of Technology’ at The Lawyer Awards 2022.

Paul Brotzel, the newly appointed Chief Information Officer, will oversee Kennedys' IT operations worldwide, including infrastructure, applications, operations, and security. With over 35 years of experience in financial services IT, Brotzel has led technology functions for major insurance organisations such as Aon and Allianz. His expertise in significant technology transformations will be pivotal in shaping Kennedys’ IT strategy across its global offices.

Kennedys Senior Partner Nick Thomas commented, “These appointments underscore our commitment to investing in our knowledge and technology infrastructures. Catherine and Paul are experts in their fields, and their leadership will help us harness technology and innovation to better serve our clients and stay ahead in the evolving legal and insurance landscapes.”

Catherine Goodman expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance knowledge management within law firms, which drew me to Kennedys. The firm’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my vision, and I am eager to contribute to its top-tier knowledge management team.”

Paul Brotzel added, “Kennedys’ focus on forward-thinking and innovation has been clear since I joined. I look forward to working with my global colleagues to implement cutting-edge IT solutions that support Kennedys' strategic goals.”

These strategic appointments reflect Kennedys' dedication to enhancing its operational capabilities and maintaining its position at the forefront of the legal and insurance sectors.