Kennedys appoints new global Managing Partner and regional leadership

Currently the Regional Managing Partner for the US and a member of the firm’s Executive Group, Meg is set to relocate to the London office in 2025. She will be the first Global Managing Partner from an international office.

Having joined Kennedys in 2017 following the merger with Carroll McNulty & Kull, Meg has been pivotal in the firm’s growth. She has extensive experience in international insurance coverage and commercial litigation, serving corporate clients and insurers on large claims and risk analysis. Meg is also a founding member of the Kennedys Women’s Initiative in the US, contributing to the firm's recognition for its commitment to diversity, including achieving Mansfield Certification in both the US and UK.

Meg expressed her pride in taking on this new role, stating, “When CMK first merged with Kennedys, we had 1,700 people across 32 offices. Today, we have 2,900 people in 48 offices in 21 countries. I am honoured to help lead the firm through continued global growth.”

New Regional Leadership

In addition to Meg's appointment, Kennedys has announced Eric Hiller as the new Regional Managing Partner for the US and Michael Hennessy as the Regional Managing Partner for LATAM and the Caribbean.

Eric Hiller, who has been the Florida Managing Partner for nearly four years, represents insurers in high-profile coverage litigation and bad faith matters across the US and Caribbean. He commented on the firm’s significant growth in the US, expressing enthusiasm for the future.

Michael Hennessy, originally from Mexico, has been with Kennedys since 2011 and is an expert in insurance matters in Latin America. He leads large/complex claims and reinsurance for Mexico and emphasised the importance of his new role, noting the rapid establishment of Kennedys as a leading insurance law firm in LATAM.

Record Growth

Kennedys recently reported a record revenue of £384 million (approximately USD 483 million) for the financial year 2023/24, marking a 17% increase from the previous year and the tenth consecutive year of revenue growth.

These leadership changes reflect Kennedys' ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint while enhancing its service offerings across regions.