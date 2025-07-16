Kennedys, a global litigation and dispute resolution firm, has appointed Laura Koller as its new Chief Financial Officer. This marks the fourth Business Services Chief named by the firm in just ten months, indicating a bold shift in its strategic direction. Laura brings over two decades of experience in the securities industry, offering a diverse and integrated background in finance, risk management, operations, and leadership. Her academic training in counselling psychology further complements her financial acumen, providing a comprehensive and insightful perspective on financial stewardship.

Laura has spent the last six years at Kennedys, where she most recently held the role of Finance Director for the firm’s twelve US offices. In her new position, she will lead the firm's global financial strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and fiscal responsibility. Additionally, Laura will collaborate closely with the Executive Group, Business Services Chiefs, and the broader leadership team to implement Kennedys' business strategy, operating from the firm's New Jersey office.

Meg Catalano, Global Managing Partner at Kennedys, commented on Laura's appointment, stating “Laura has already made significant contributions to improving our operational functions, and we are confident she will be a vital asset as we continue to execute our strategic objectives. Building our Business Services functions has been a critical pathway to a more strategic approach to our firm’s growth.” This sentiment is echoed by John Bruce, Senior Partner at Kennedys, who added, “Laura’s extensive experience within Kennedys, combined with a deep understanding and appreciation of our firm’s culture, uniquely positions her to drive our financial strategy forward.”

Kennedys recently reported a 13% global growth for the FY 24/25, achieving record revenue of £428m. The firm has set ambitious goals, aiming for a global turnover of USD 1bn by 2030. Key to this success will be meaningful investments in personnel, processes, and infrastructure to ensure the firm is well-equipped for the future. Laura expressed her excitement about her new role, stating, “Kennedys is an incredibly exciting firm to be a part of, particularly now as we embark on the renewed global strategic direction under our new leadership. I am looking forward to my contribution in helping build a future fit firm alongside my colleagues around the world.”

The commitment to strengthening business services leadership has been clear at Kennedys, with recent appointments including Catherine Goodman as the firm’s first Chief Knowledge Officer, Paul Brotzel as Chief Information Officer, and Tracy Watkinson as the first Chief Operating Officer, set to join in June 2025. These strategic moves are all part of Kennedys’ plan to enhance its operational capabilities and align its leadership with future objectives.