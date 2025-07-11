Kennedys, a global litigation and dispute resolution firm, has announced the appointment of Tracy Watkinson as its inaugural Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a robust background in financial leadership and operational management, Tracy brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles at major financial institutions like Barclays, UBS, and Credit Suisse. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer of Finance at NatWest Group, where she successfully implemented a global finance transformation and established a new COO department comprising 300 employees. Her expertise in driving sustainable business outcomes through data-driven decision-making and operational oversight promises to bolster Kennedys' growth strategies.

In addition to her role at Kennedys, Tracy serves as a Non-Executive Director of Time Finance, a UK-based AIM-listed invoice and asset financing business aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As COO, she will lead the firm in embracing best practices and operational excellence, overseeing the implementation of Kennedys' strategic vision while promoting a culture of change. Tracy will closely collaborate with the firm’s Executive Group, Business Services Chiefs, and other key leaders to advance the firm’s ambitious business strategy.

Meg Catalano, the Global Managing Partner at Kennedys, expressed enthusiasm for Tracy's appointment, stating “This strategic hire reflects Kennedys’ continued commitment to excellence and sustainable growth. Tracy brings a wealth of experience in leading complex operational environments, and will play a pivotal role in driving operational efficiency, supporting our global expansion, and helping to realise the vision set by our Executive Group.” John Bruce, Senior Partner at Kennedys, echoed this sentiment, noting “With Kennedys’ continued growth trajectory, it is vital our leadership structure evolves to match our strategic ambitions. The appointment of our first Chief Operating Officer reiterates our intent to build a firm fit for the future, and we look forward to working with Tracy to align our operations with that vision.”

The creation of the COO role further reinforces Kennedys' commitment to enhancing its business services leadership. This follows last year’s strategic appointments of Catherine Goodman as the firm’s first Chief Knowledge Officer and Paul Brotzel as Chief Information Officer. Reflecting on her new position, Tracy remarked "What drew me to Kennedys was its compelling growth story and clear ambition to continue on that upward trajectory. After 25 years in the banking sector, I’m excited to do what I love in a new industry, and to work alongside leadership to build on the firm’s strong foundations and drive continued success."

Earlier this month, Kennedys reported record revenues of £428 million for FY24/25 and set an ambitious target of achieving a global turnover of $1 billion by 2030, demonstrating its commitment to growth and operational excellence.