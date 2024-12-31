Kennedys announces new senior partner

John Bruce will succeed Nick Thomas, who has served as Senior Partner for 27 years, taking on the role after being elected by Kennedys’ 349 partners worldwide. Previously, John led the firm’s global Financial Lines practice and was an integral member of the Executive Group. In his new position, he will collaborate closely with Meg Catalano, the recently appointed Global Managing Partner, and other members of the Executive Group to drive Kennedys’ continued global growth and success.

“I am honoured to have been elected as Senior Partner for Kennedys. I look forward to working with our Executive Group and the wider partnership to maintain Kennedys’ position as the law firm of choice for the global insurance market and related sectors,” said John.

A Legacy of Leadership and Expertise

John’s appointment signifies a seamless transition at the top of the firm, with his deep legal expertise and strategic insight positioning him to continue Kennedys’ upward trajectory. His leadership experience within the Financial Lines sector and commitment to the firm’s strategic goals make him an ideal candidate for this pivotal role.

Outgoing Senior Partner Nick Thomas expressed his confidence in John, stating, “I have worked with John for a long time, and I have every confidence in his abilities as I hand over the baton. John has many years of exceptional legal expertise, and I believe that he will be an extraordinary leader for the firm.”

Nick Thomas’ 27-year tenure saw Kennedys grow into a formidable global player with a strong presence in the insurance market and related sectors. His leadership helped solidify the firm’s reputation and expertise in handling complex legal matters across multiple jurisdictions.

A Focus on Global Growth

John Bruce’s term as Senior Partner will begin on 25 January 2025, positioning him to build on Kennedys’ recent successes. The firm has experienced significant growth, achieving record annual results for FY 2023/24. Additionally, Kennedys has strengthened its presence in the United States with the opening of three new offices, showcasing the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets.

Working closely with Meg Catalano and the wider Executive Group, John will focus on enhancing Kennedys’ commitment to the global insurance sector and related industries. His leadership will be crucial in maintaining the firm’s status as a trusted advisor and partner to clients worldwide.

Commitment to the Insurance Market

Kennedys has built a reputation as a leading law firm in the global insurance market, offering specialised legal services tailored to the needs of insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and policyholders. With expertise across various sectors and jurisdictions, the firm remains committed to delivering innovative legal solutions and strategic advice that help clients navigate complex challenges.

John’s appointment is set to strengthen Kennedys’ ability to support clients across the insurance landscape while fostering continued excellence within the firm. His strategic vision and commitment to client service will be integral to maintaining Kennedys’ standing in a competitive legal market.

Moving Forward with Strong Leadership

As John Bruce prepares to take on this new leadership role, the firm remains confident in his ability to uphold and advance Kennedys’ values and objectives. His leadership style and extensive legal knowledge, combined with a commitment to collaboration across the firm’s global network, will ensure a smooth transition and continued growth.

John concluded, “I look forward to collaborating with partners around the world to drive our strategic ambitions forward and strengthen our commitment to our clients and the global legal community.”

With a strong leadership foundation and an unwavering commitment to its core strengths, Kennedys is set to continue expanding its global influence while maintaining its reputation as a leading choice in the insurance market and beyond.