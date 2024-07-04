Kennedys announces another record year as revenue increases 17% to surpass £380m

Global law firm Kennedys has announced a record-breaking revenue of £384 million (USD 483 million / AUD 736 million / EUR 446 million) for the financial year 2023/24 (FY24). This marks a 17% increase from the previous year, continuing a decade-long trend of revenue growth.

The most substantial revenue growth was seen in North America, where revenue surged by 22% to £94 million (USD 119 million / AUD 181 million / EUR 110 million). This growth is attributed to the strategic expansion of Kennedys' US offerings, which included significant lateral hires to bolster key practice areas. Other regions also saw impressive growth: UK revenue increased by 18%, APAC by 12%, EMEA by 14%, and LATAM by 2%.

The firm’s overall growth was supported by a 12% increase in the number of fee-earners worldwide, bringing the total headcount to over 2,750. This included 19 partner hires and 17 partner promotions in the annual May round. Notable lateral hires featured a nine-member team from Plexus Law in London, a 12-member team in Sydney, and eight new partners in North America, covering Bermuda, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and a seven-member team in New York.

Nick Thomas, senior partner and spokesperson for Kennedys’ Executive Group, expressed pride in the firm's financial accomplishments and highlighted the launch of a new strategic plan. This plan, focused on six key priorities, aims to further drive the firm's growth.

Kennedys has also expanded its global footprint, adding new offices in Fort Lauderdale, US, and Newcastle, UK, as well as relocating to new premises in Paris, Dubai, and Bermuda. This expansion supports Kennedys' ongoing commitment to enhancing its international network and service offerings.