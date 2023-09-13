Kennedys announces a further 80 senior promotions across firm

Global law firm Kennedys has announced a further raft of senior promotions, with 80 people taking on new roles

Twenty-four senior associates have been promoted to legal director – or ‘of counsel’ or ‘special counsel’ as it is known in some countries - with another 56 lawyers appointed as senior associates.

The firm also announced earlier this year that it had promoted 20 to partner, taking its total partner count to more than 300 worldwide.

Nick Thomas, senior partner, says: “Seeing colleagues progress and develop is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work and I am pleased to say we have many who have been with us from the start of their careers.

“The fact that we are able to promote so many, year on year, reflects the calibre of our people and I would like to congratulate this year’s cohort on their achievements and the valuable contribution they make to Kennedys.”

Alan Demirkaya, chief people officer, adds: “These senior roles recognise those who live the values of Kennedys, always striving to deliver the very best for our clients.

“They are also supported by our development and leadership programmes, which ensure we champion and nurture our talent as they continue their careers with us.”

The firm, which recorded record revenue of £313m for the year 2022/2023, has also continued to grow in recent months with the launch of a professional liability hub in Leeds and a new office in Newcastle – its 13th in the UK and 44th globally.