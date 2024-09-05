Kennedys announces 97 senior promotions

Global law firm Kennedys has announced the promotion of 97 senior lawyers as part of its annual promotion cycle. This includes 46 senior associates who have advanced to the role of legal director—referred to as "of counsel" or "special counsel" in some regions—and 51 lawyers who have been elevated to senior associates.

These promotions follow the earlier announcement of 17 new partners, bringing the firm's total partner count to 349. Over the past year, Kennedys also added 19 new partners and reported a 12% increase in the number of fee earners worldwide.

Nick Thomas, Kennedys' global senior partner, expressed his satisfaction with the firm's continued growth: "In a year when we have enjoyed record financial results, I am delighted to once again announce our latest raft of senior promotions across the network. It is both testament to our talented people and recognition of our commitment to nurturing and developing their careers with us.”

Alan Demirkaya, the firm's chief people officer, highlighted the significance of the promotions: “Our people are our competitive advantage and are at the heart of our continued growth, and I would like to congratulate this year’s cohort who impressed us with their unfailing high standards and determination to deliver the best for our clients. I have no doubt their careers will continue to flourish and I wish them every success.”

Kennedys recently reported record revenue of £384 million for the 2023/2024 financial year, marking a 17% increase from the previous year. The firm's growth continues with the opening of its tenth U.S. office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the addition of a 16-strong team from Clyde & Co to its Melbourne office.

This latest round of promotions and strategic expansion reflects Kennedys' ongoing commitment to investing in its people and enhancing its global presence.