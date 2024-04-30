Kennedys Announces 17 New Partners in Annual Promotion Round

This diverse cohort, consisting of nine women and eight men, reflects Kennedys' commitment to fostering talent and diversity across its global network of offices.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Bertha Ng, Nathan Buck, and Con Kakakios have been elevated in Hong Kong and Sydney. Meanwhile, in the EMEA region, Reem Bangina, Mehdi Seadon, and Rishi Sengupta have achieved partnership status in Dubai. North America sees the promotion of Ryan McInerney in Basking Ridge, Nate French and Colin Willmott in Chicago, Hilary Simon in New York, and Shain Wasser in San Francisco. In the UK, Lauren Gosnell in Manchester, Elisa Peachey, Laura Madders, Philip Kusiak, Rebecca Maby, and Vicki Teasdale in London join the partnership ranks.

Nick Thomas, Kennedys' Senior Partner, lauded the exceptional talent within the firm, emphasising its commitment to nurturing and rewarding its people. Alan Demirkaya, Chief People Officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Kennedys' dedication to providing a supportive culture and inclusive environment conducive to professional growth.

Kennedys' recent expansion efforts include new offices in Fort Lauderdale, USA, and Newcastle, UK, alongside relocations to upgraded premises in Paris, Dubai, and Bermuda. The firm's global presence has been further bolstered by the recruitment of 18 partners worldwide, as well as the integration of teams from Plexus Law and Clyde & Co in London and Sydney, respectively. With over 2,700 employees across its network, Kennedys continues to solidify its position as a leading force in the legal industry.