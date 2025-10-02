In a transformative move, Kennedys, a global litigation and dispute resolution firm, has partnered with Spellbook, a cutting-edge AI platform, to address the impending challenges faced by junior lawyers in an increasingly automated legal environment. The collaboration aims to launch a pioneering legal training programme designed to equip the next generation of lawyers with the essential skills and judgement required to excel in a profession where traditional tasks like first-draft contract preparation and document review are under threat from AI and automation.

John Bruce, Senior Partner at Kennedys, emphasised the urgency of the initiative, stating “As AI accelerates change across the legal sector, we have a responsibility to ensure junior lawyers aren’t left behind.” The innovative training programme will allow participants to develop their legal reasoning alongside AI tools, ensuring they become adept at navigating the evolving landscape of legal practice. Bruce highlighted the initiative as “a forward-looking investment in the profession’s future, putting our people first whilst addressing head-on the efficiency opportunities and gaps that AI and automation are creating.”

Scheduled to launch later this year, the programme will integrate Kennedys’ extensive legal expertise with Spellbook’s advanced drafting technology. It will offer simulated scenarios and AI-assisted drafting exercises, replicating the valuable learning opportunities often provided by senior colleagues. Catherine Goodman, Chief Knowledge Officer at Kennedys, shared her enthusiasm, noting, “The Spellbook team really understood our concerns about a potential knowledge gap caused by technology, and our excitement about how to solve for that leveraging technology: using AI to nurture our junior lawyers’ learning, and support their professional development.”

Scott Stevenson, Spellbook’s CEO and co-founder, praised the initiative, commenting, “Kennedys is taking a bold and necessary step in preparing lawyers, and their clients, for an AI-powered future.” The collaboration aims to ensure that emerging lawyers not only adapt to technological changes but also take the lead in shaping the future of the legal profession.

This much-anticipated programme will first be piloted in Kennedys’ US and UK offices, with plans to share the insights gained across the wider legal sector, making it one of the first large-scale initiatives designed to directly tackle the impact of AI on early-career training. The initiative represents a significant shift in how legal education can evolve in response to technological advances, aiming to bridge the knowledge gap that could arise from automation in the workplace.