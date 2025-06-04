Kennedys, a global litigation and dispute resolution firm, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching a record revenue of £428 million (USD 551 million/AUD 848 million/EUR 511 million) for the financial year spanning from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025 (FY25). This remarkable achievement represents a 13% growth and marks the 11th consecutive year of expansion for the firm, highlighting its ongoing efforts for global development.

The firm has experienced noteworthy growth across all regions, with Latin America leading the way with an impressive increase of 27.1%, bringing in nearly £13 million (USD 16 million/AUD 25 million/EUR 15 million). North America followed closely, reporting a 22% revenue growth, amounting to almost £110 million (USD 140 million/AUD 216 million/EUR 130 million). Other regions also contributed to the overall success, with EMEA growing by 13.6%, APAC by 11.5%, and the UK by 8.8%.

John Bruce, Kennedys’ Senior Partner, shares his perspective on this achievement, saying, “The firm’s global growth aspirations are clearly evidenced through these results. We have made deliberate strategic decisions, establishing new offices in key jurisdictions, while also prioritising new leadership across the firm. I believe this commitment to evolving our firm globally, will continue to drive us forward collectively, while we remain laser-focused on delivering exceptional work for all our clients.”

Kennedys has played a pivotal role in notable international cases that have contributed to its growth. These include representing (re)insurers in multi-billion dollar claims from significant aviation lessors after the failure of Russian airlines to return 500 Western-leased aircraft due to UK/EU sanctions and acting on claims tied to the collapse of Greensill Capital in both London and Australia. Additionally, Kennedys has been advising multiple insurers on PFAS-related liabilities, including those involving over USD 12 billion in settlements associated with the AFFF multi-district litigation in the US, as well as defending World Rugby against concussion group actions filed by over 350 former players.

In terms of geographical expansion, the firm has launched new offices in Los Angeles and Seattle in the past financial year, expanding its footprint across almost 50 countries globally. This evolution comes under the renewed leadership of John Bruce, who took over as Senior Partner in January 2025, succeeding Nick Thomas, who led the firm for 27 years and continues to serve as a partner. The firm also appointed Meg Catalano as Global Managing Partner, Eric Hiller as US Managing Partner, Ben Aram as UK Managing Partner, and Michael Hennessy as Managing Partner for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bruce concludes with an ambitious vision for the future, stating, “We have an ambitious goal of USD 1bn (GBP 740 million/EUR 880 million) global turnover by 2030. By investing in our people, processes and infrastructure and innovating together, we will create a firm that is fit for the future. I’m really excited for what lies ahead at Kennedys”