Kelly Stricklin-Coutinho joins CPRC

The Lord Chancellor has appointed Kelly Stricklin-Coutinho as a legally qualified member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC), with her term running from 12 July 2025 to 11 July 2028.

The CPRC, a non-departmental public body established under the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (CPA 1997), is tasked with creating court rules that govern practice and procedure for the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court. Appointments to the CPRC comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

An accomplished legal career

Called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2006 and to the Bar of the Republic of Ireland in 2020, Kelly has a distinguished legal career. She qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 2008 and has been practising at 39 Essex Chambers since 2014.

Recognised as a leading senior junior barrister, Kelly specialises in competition law, EU law, tax law, and commercial disputes, offering expertise in areas such as state aid, VAT, environmental taxes, and other direct and indirect taxes. She represents a diverse clientele, including multinationals, FTSE 100 and 250 companies, central and local government, charities, and SMEs.

Her advocacy skills have drawn high praise. Chambers and Partners described her as: "Providing very impressive commercial advice and an exquisite advocate. While she is currently a fantastic junior who adds structure to a team, she will no doubt be knocking on the door of silk soon enough."

Kelly is also a CEDR Accredited Mediator and serves on CEDR’s Faculty and Panel of Mediators. She mediates disputes across her areas of practice, including co-mediation with HMRC, and is a member of Sport Resolutions’ Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators.

Insights into the appointment

On her appointment, Kelly said: "It is an honour to join the CPRC and contribute to shaping the rules that underpin the civil justice system in England and Wales. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on ensuring that these rules continue to support effective, fair, and accessible justice."

A representative for the Ministry of Justice remarked: "Kelly’s wealth of experience and expertise will bring a valuable perspective to the CPRC. Her appointment underscores the importance of practitioners with deep knowledge and varied practice areas in shaping our legal framework."

Background of the CPRC

The CPRC’s work is instrumental in maintaining and improving the civil court system's efficiency and accessibility. With its mandate under the CPA 1997, the Committee ensures that the rules of civil procedure remain fit for purpose, adapting to evolving legal challenges and societal needs.

Kelly Stricklin-Coutinho’s addition to the CPRC is expected to bring significant insights and expertise, contributing meaningfully to the development of civil procedure rules during her three-year term.