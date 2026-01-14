Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP has announced the hiring of seasoned professionals James Davison and Victoria Procter to bolster its restructuring practice in London. Davison joins as partner and Procter as counsel, marking an exciting start to 2026 for the firm. Steven Reisman, global chair of the Katten Restructuring practice, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating “It is our privilege and pleasure to ring in the start of 2026 with the addition of two highly respected appointments in our London office.” He further noted that both bring wonderful skills and exceptional restructuring and insolvency experience that align well with Katten's practical, client-focused approach to complex corporate restructuring issues.

Davison is known for his solution-focused approach, dealing with debtor and creditor side mandates, emphasising corporate rescue and turnaround to maximise value for stakeholders. He often leads high-profile cross-border restructurings and advises various parties including boards, management teams, and private equity sponsors. Recognised at the forefront of developing the Restructuring Plan, he has successfully assisted clients during challenging times, earning industry accolades as a result. Similarly, Procter carries significant experience in non-contentious financial and corporate restructuring and has a solid client base, covering insolvency practitioners and corporate debtors.

Both Davison and Procter have collaborated on numerous complex mandates previously at a firm recognised in the Top 10 of the Global Restructuring Review 30. Their combined extensive experience spans various sectors including financial services, hospitality, travel, retail, consumer goods, and energy. London Managing Partner Christopher Hitchins welcomed the duo, acknowledging that their diverse skills in critical areas like financial services and hospitality will greatly benefit Katten's international clients. He remarked “We are delighted to welcome James and Victoria, whose wide-ranging skills…will be hugely beneficial to our international client base.”

In Davison’s view, Katten’s restructuring practice is formidable, especially in key markets like the US, and he acknowledged the strong client base and established London office. He stated “Katten’s restructuring practice is formidable, particularly across the key markets in the US. The firm has a strong client base, a well-established London office and an increasingly global outlook.” This strategic addition of Davison and Procter appears poised to enhance Katten's offerings in the global restructuring landscape.