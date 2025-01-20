Katten Strengthens London IP Practice with Addition of Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith, a distinguished practitioner with extensive experience in trademark prosecution, IP protection, and high-profile business transactions, brings a wealth of knowledge across industries such as financial services, technology, life sciences, fashion, and entertainment.

Deepro R. Mukerjee, Katten’s global IP chair, remarked: “Nathan’s expertise in IP law and his strong track record with high-profile clients position Katten to handle complex cross-border matters more effectively. His addition enriches our team’s capabilities, ensuring top-tier counsel for our clients.”

Smith's practice covers the full spectrum of IP law, including contentious and non-contentious issues, transactional and commercial matters, and strategic global trademark counsel. His extensive litigation background includes appearances before the UK Supreme Court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, and domain name dispute panels.

Christopher Hitchins, managing partner of Katten London, added: “Bringing Nathan onboard underscores our commitment to delivering pragmatic advice and exceptional service to our UK and international clients. His addition strengthens our renowned London team.”

Previously with Dechert LLP, Smith has earned industry recognition, including accolades from Managing Intellectual Property and World Intellectual Property Review.

Katten’s London office integrates seamlessly with its US and Asia counterparts, providing clients with comprehensive legal solutions for transatlantic business. For more information, visit katten.com.