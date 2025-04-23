Kathryn Livesey enhances LCF Law’s team

Yorkshire-based LCF Law has bolstered its private client team with the appointment of experienced lawyer Kathryn Livesey. Working from the firm's Ilkley office, Kathryn will assist with a range of services including wills, powers of attorney, probate, trusts, and Court of Protection matters. Her legal career began in Morley as a secretary, where her abilities were quickly recognised. After a year, the firm funded her studies to become a property and probate lawyer, a journey she completed while balancing work and raising her young son.

Kathryn commented on her new role at LCF Law by saying “I love working closely with clients and helping them get their affairs in order. I always take a compassionate and personal approach, ensuring clients feel supported at every stage. I have extensive experience working with elderly clients, including those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and take great pride in putting everyone at ease. I also regularly help families and executors in handling estate matters following the passing of a loved one, offering clear and sensitive advice during such difficult times. I decided to make the move to LCF Law because of the fantastic team culture and the firm’s commitment to supporting career progression.”

Ann Christian, a partner at LCF Law, highlighted the importance of private client work by stating “Private client work is a core part of our business, and demand for our services continues to grow. Kathryn has such a strong commitment to client care, particularly for those without family support. She has helped clients manage their financial affairs, applied for Attendance Allowance on their behalf and liaised with care homes, hospitals and social workers. She ensures that those in care homes receive the personal items they need and has even taken on the responsibility of planning funerals for clients who have nobody else to do it for them. We therefore chose Kathryn not only for her legal expertise, but for the genuine care she shows, ensuring every client receives the support they need with dignity and respect.”

LCF Law is a renowned full-service law firm operating at regional, national, and international levels. With over 145 staff, including 22 partners, across its offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, and Ilkley, LCF Law is dedicated to offering clear and practical legal advice under its ethos: Law Fair + Square