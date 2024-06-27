Katherine Hardcastle joins Fountain Court

Described in the latest legal directories as “one of the best juniors of her generation” with “exceptional technical and strategic insight,” Katherine practices in commercial crime, with expertise across fraud, bribery, proceeds of crime, and sanctions work. She is ranked in the highest band by both Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 for financial crime, and in 2022 was named ‘Corporate Crime Junior of the Year’ by Legal 500.

Katherine has particular experience in representing corporate defendants and is currently instructed in several major SFO, HMRC, and police investigations. She also advises and represents high-profile and high-net-worth individuals in investigations both in this jurisdiction and internationally.

Speaking about her arrival, Head of Chambers Richard Handyside KC said: “We are thrilled to welcome Katherine to Fountain Court. She has an excellent reputation in commercial crime, and we are pleased to be further strengthening our capabilities in that area.”

Senior Clerk Alex Taylor added: “Katherine is an excellent addition to Fountain Court, and we are delighted she has joined us.”