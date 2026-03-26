The appointment was made without competition, following consultations with the Commissioner for Public Appointments. This decision ensures that the Board retains a member with valuable experience and knowledge of Wales during the interim period until a successor for Phillips is appointed. This independent body, established by the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, oversees the Youth Justice System in England and Wales.

Karin Phillips MBE brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Currently serving as a school governor at a Cardiff high school, she acts as the lead governor for safeguarding. Her experience includes a prior position as vice chair on the governing body of a primary school and several years in medical research before joining the Government Statistical Service. Phillips has also worked with the Welsh Government, notably as Deputy Director for Community Safety. In recognition of her significant contributions to community safety in Wales, Phillips was awarded the MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours List. Additionally, she serves as a Trustee of the Neighbourhood Watch for England and Wales.