Karen Todner, representing Tom Hayes, staged a heartfelt reflection on their journey together, highlighting their first encounter in April 2016 at HMP Belmarsh, a high-security prison in South London. “I first met Tom Hayes in the legal visits area at HMP Belmarsh… I was so shocked by his appearance because he was dishevelled, bewildered and broken, having been convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment 14 years, which was later reduced to 11.” At that time, Todner felt a deep concern for Hayes' mental health and even called prison guards to assist him.

Fast forward nine years, Todner found herself in an entirely different situation. “If you’d have told me that nine years later we’d be standing in The Four Seasons hotel in Washington DC, receiving the case of the year award from Global Investigations Review, I’d have asked the prison guards to come and look after you as well.” This milestone represents not only personal achievement but significant recognition for all involved in Hayes’ case.

Gratitude overflowed as she expressed her appreciation for those who stood by them. “I'm just overwhelmed and so grateful for the recognition that has been involved in taking on this case." Particular thanks were extended to barristers Adrian Darbishire KC and Tom Doble, who played pivotal roles during the Supreme Court hearings. “To use an Americanism, they knocked the SFO out of the ballpark.”

In addition to legal support, she recognised the essential contributions of others in the journey. “Sarah Tighe, Tom’s now ex-wife – despite the demise of their marriage, she has been instrumental in obtaining Tom’s acquittal.” Public visibility was also crucial, with the role of Maltin PR, led by Tim Maltin and Sian Harrison, being highlighted.

Todner also acknowledged the extensive support from the wider community, “There are many others who provided support, including those who contributed to crowdfunding, and those who sent emails and messages of support.” She summarised the experience succinctly, stating it had been “a bumpy ride on a very long rollercoaster, and this, tonight, is definitely one of the highs.”

Closing her heartfelt remarks, she expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in her, stating, “Lastly, I’d like to say thank you to Tom and Sarah for trusting me with this case. It’s been very hard work and a lesson in tenacity, but it’s also been an honour to have helped you - thank you very much”