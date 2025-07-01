Following a significant cyber-attack on the Legal Aid Agency (LAA), the Law Society of England and Wales has emphasized the urgent need to restore the justice system. On 23 April, the Ministry of Justice discovered unusual activity within the LAA’s IT infrastructure, which resulted in a data breach involving up to 15 years’ worth of legal aid data. This incident has affected thousands of individuals engaged in legal proceedings since 2010. “It has been two months since the cyber-attack and it is time to get our justice system back online and ensure legal aid – a crucial public service – is available to all who may need it,” remarked Law Society president Richard Atkinson.

The impact of this breach has been particularly severe for civil legal aid providers, who play a crucial role in helping individuals facing homelessness or those needing stability during family separations. “They have been unable to apply for new grants of legal aid which has left people most in need unable to secure legal advice and risks the closure of legal aid firms across the country,” Atkinson added. To tackle the ongoing crisis, the Law Society has proposed ten vital steps aimed at the government, judiciary, and the LAA. These steps include swiftly getting LAA IT systems operational again, ensuring essential representation in courts, and providing full transparency regarding the data that has been accessed.

Moreover, the Society insists on offering clear support to individuals who have experienced data breaches. “While there are immediate actions required to address this crisis, it is vital that government commission a review of the response to learn the lessons from any failings or successes,” noted Atkinson. He further highlighted the importance of contingency planning, stating that such measures “will sadly become more and more necessary.” He concluded by reinforcing the idea that “like the NHS or education, legal aid is crucially important to the public and must be invested in.” The steps outlined by the Law Society are critical for ensuring that the wheels of justice continue to turn and that vulnerable populations receive the support they need.