Justice served for West Yorkshire as new courts and tribunals centre opens in Leeds

The new facility, located at West Gate, offers 12 modern hearing rooms dedicated to handling a range of legal disputes, including business and property cases and employment tribunal disputes. The development aims to enhance access to justice for residents across the region by reducing waiting times for cases and alleviating pressure on the local court system.

The new centre was officially opened on Monday, 21 October, with Justice Minister Heidi Alexander in attendance. The building's opening marks the culmination of a £6.2 million investment, resulting in the creation of four business and property courtrooms and eight employment tribunal rooms. Spread over three floors, the site expands Leeds' court estate to three large operational buildings within close proximity, now housing over 50 hearing rooms within a 250-yard radius.

This increased capacity will not only streamline the handling of civil and employment disputes but will also help address the backlog of cases at Leeds Crown Court by diverting civil cases away from the criminal courts. The new centre will also bolster the Business and Property Court, supporting quicker resolutions for disputes in areas critical to the economy, such as commercial contracts, property rights, and employment law.

At the opening ceremony, Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Heidi Alexander MP, said:

"It was a pleasure to be at the opening of these essential courtrooms in Leeds, which will boost our court infrastructure both nationally and in Yorkshire, and provide claimants and defendants speedier justice. This new centre ensures that both individuals and businesses are able to access vital protections, providing the confidence they need to innovate, grow, and strengthen our economy."

The addition of the Business and Property Court reflects the government’s broader plan to drive economic growth through strong commercial courts, offering businesses the confidence that their rights will be protected, disputes will be resolved fairly, and justice will be delivered efficiently.

This new facility is a key component of the Government's strategy to address the 1.6 million cases that pass through civil courts and employment tribunals annually. The government continues to invest in increasing court capacity, including the recruitment of 1,000 new judges and tribunal members annually. Additional measures, such as the establishment of 18 Nightingale courtrooms across eight venues, are also in place to support the wider court estate and help clear the backlog of cases.

Despite the financial challenges the Government faces, this investment is part of long-term plans to ensure the UK's court system remains fit for purpose and capable of delivering justice efficiently for all.