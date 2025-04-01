Jus Mundi teams up with CodeX

Jus Mundi partners with CodeX to host a global hackathon series aimed at legal AI innovation

Jus Mundi has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with CodeX, the Centre for Legal Informatics at Stanford University, to spearhead a series of 'LLM x Law' hackathons that will promote and drive AI research and development in the realms of legal research and arbitration. The inaugural event will occur on April 6, 2025, at Stanford University and is part of the celebrations marking CodeX's 20th anniversary. This hackathon is set to bring together legal professionals, technologists, and academics, providing them with an opportunity to further refine Jus Mundi's suite of AI assistants designed to assist in legal research, translation, document analysis, and drafting. The integration of these advanced tools aims to significantly improve the speed and accuracy of legal professionals' work by leveraging Jus Mundi's vast database of international law and arbitration.

By championing this collaboration, Jus Mundi intends to empower legal professionals with intelligent tools specifically tailored for arbitration and international law, ensuring that they remain at the cutting edge of technological advancements. CEO and Co-Founder of Jus Mundi, Jean-Rémi de Maistre, remarked, “At Jus Mundi, we believe the future of law lies at the intersection of legal expertise and AI-driven innovation. With Jus AI, we are transforming how legal professionals conduct research, draft documents, translate materials, and analyze intricate legal issues. Our collaboration with CodeX allows us to push the boundaries of AI in law, accelerating R&D and unlocking new possibilities for the legal industry.”

Megan Ma, Associate Director of Stanford CodeX, also expressed excitement over the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to establish an affiliate relationship with Jus Mundi. They represent a growing interest and need for specialized tooling – capable of meeting the needs of unique practices like arbitration. We look forward to innovating and pushing the boundaries of interdisciplinary collaboration together.”

In addition to the Stanford event, further hackathons are planned for Cambridge University on June 22, in association with King’s College and King’s Entrepreneurship Lab, and in Singapore on October 11, in collaboration with Singapore Management University. A final event is expected to occur in Paris at the end of 2025. These dynamic hackathons will serve as incubators for AI-driven legal solutions, fostering collaboration across various disciplines to enhance arbitration and international law practices. The Stanford hackathon is free to attend, and those interested can follow a link to register for participation.