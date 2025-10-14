A leading private wealth specialist at Jurit LLP, Jo Summers, has published her latest book, How to Deal with International Estates, shedding light on the intricate world of probate, tax, and succession issues that stretch across international borders. As the Head of Private Wealth & Tax at Jurit LLP, Summers provides an accessible yet authoritative resource for practitioners dealing with estates that involve multiple jurisdictions. Published by The Law Society, this guide has been recognised as an ‘essential resource for the profession’, particularly amidst the rise of cross-border estate matters that can be daunting for both legal professionals and their clients.

Commenting on her significant contribution, Jo Summers said, “International estate planning and administration pose many challenges for private client lawyers - from reconciling differing succession systems to navigating tax and domicile rules.” Drawing from real-life case studies and incorporating insights from foreign legal experts, she enriches the book's content, helping readers grasp the conflicts and practical challenges faced in international estates work.

“My aim in writing this book was to produce a practical reference that helps busy private client practitioners anticipate and manage these cross-border complexities with confidence and clarity,” she elaborated. With extensive experience advising UK clients with overseas assets and non-UK clients with assets in the UK, Summers’ expertise covers domicile matters, succession, and tax implications, making her a valuable resource in the realm of international estates.

The guide tackles essential topics including: the concept of domicile and its effect on succession, English succession rules alongside foreign legal systems, taxation issues, practical steps for applying for probate across jurisdictions, contentious issues, and comparative summaries of succession regimes from selected foreign jurisdictions.

Nia Cummings, the Commissioning Editor at The Law Society, remarked, “We are delighted to publish How to Deal with International Estates following the recent changes to domicile/residence rules. It will provide everything a busy practitioner needs to identify and navigate the complex planning and regulatory compliance issues involved in an international estate.”

Anthony Garrod, a Partner at Jurit LLP, added, “We are thrilled that Jo has produced this timely and much-needed resource. Her depth of insight into international estates is a tremendous asset to both practitioners and clients, and this publication further cements Jurit LLP’s standing in cross-border private wealth and succession matters.”

For those interested, the book is available for pre-order and will officially release on 31 October 2025, with an ISBN of 978-1-78446-270-3 and an RRP of £100.00. It can be ordered from The Law Society’s bookshop.