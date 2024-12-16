Jurit LLP appoints Joe Hallett to support private wealth and tax team growth

Jurit LLP has strengthened its Private Wealth and Tax team with the appointment of Joe Hallett as a consultant solicitor, marking a significant step in the firm’s ongoing growth strategy.

Extensive experience in private wealth and commercial property

Joe Hallett brings a wealth of experience in wills, trusts, probate matters, and commercial property law, having built a solid reputation throughout his career. He previously founded Hannah Solicitors in 2012, where he focused on supporting small businesses and their owners with a wide range of legal advice and services. His insights into managing and advising small enterprises will enable Jurit to offer enhanced services to private clients and businesses alike.

Jurit’s commitment to strategic growth and excellence

Robert Marcus, Managing Partner at Jurit, commented on Joe’s appointment, saying:

“In 2021 we merged with private client firm, PWT Advice. Ever since, our private client practice has continued to go from strength to strength. As we celebrate Jurit’s tenth year in business, we are looking to consolidate our growth through key appointments that will not only ensure excellence of client service, but will also support us from a succession planning perspective.”

Robert highlighted that these strategic hires aim to enhance client service continuity and build a sustainable leadership structure, ensuring that Jurit remains a robust and dependable legal service provider.

Embracing the Jurit consultancy model

Joe Hallett was drawn to Jurit’s unique consultancy model, which provides flexibility to tailor services according to client needs, a perfect fit at this stage of his career. Having previously built and managed his own law firm, Joe understands the entrepreneurial dynamics of running a practice and saw Jurit’s model as an opportunity to blend his entrepreneurial experience with collaborative expertise across a dynamic legal network.

Joe said:

“I was attracted to Jurit and its consultancy model, which felt like the perfect fit for me at this stage in my career. The ability to work flexibly to meet the needs of my clients was an attractive proposition. Having successfully run my own firm, I knew that I would enjoy the entrepreneurial challenge that the Jurit model would offer, whilst surrounding myself with a team of incredibly experienced lawyers from whom I can learn.”

A growing and experienced team

Based in Rugby, Joe will be working alongside Jurit’s 15-person strong Private Wealth and Tax team, led by partners Jo Summers and Nicola Dudley. Together, the team delivers comprehensive legal services to private individuals and businesses across the UK, with a commitment to providing a seamless client experience while driving strategic legal excellence.

Jurit’s rise in the rankings and national presence

Jurit LLP has recently achieved recognition in Legal 500 and Chambers rankings, cementing its position as a leading UK law firm. With a growing network that includes nine senior partners and over 25 consultant solicitors, Jurit continues to offer flexible and expert legal services nationwide and internationally. This robust structure allows Jurit to seamlessly support clients, regardless of location or business size, from a network of offices across the UK and beyond.

A forward-looking strategy for sustainable growth

Joe’s appointment is part of Jurit’s commitment to sustaining long-term growth and reinforcing succession planning, ensuring a seamless transition of expertise across the firm. The consultancy model not only offers flexibility but also cultivates a collaborative environment where solicitors like Joe can leverage shared knowledge, resources, and strategic partnerships, ensuring continued excellence in client service delivery.

With Joe Hallett’s expertise and the firm’s strategic direction, Jurit LLP is well positioned to enhance its Private Wealth and Tax services, delivering strategic, client-focused solutions across a diverse client base, while ensuring robust leadership and professionalism across its expansive network of legal experts.