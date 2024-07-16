Julie Galbraith to lead Eversheds Sutherland’s employment practice in Ireland

Eversheds Sutherland LLP proudly announces that Julie Galbraith, Employment Partner, will lead the firm’s Irish employment practice starting July 1, 2024. Julie takes over from Joanne Hyde, who has developed the practice into a market leader since 2010. Julie will be supported by Joanne, along with Employment Partners Marie Claire Scullion and Ian MacFarland, and other specialists within the team.

In addition to her new leadership role at Eversheds Sutherland, Julie has been appointed as the new chair of the Employment Law Association of Ireland (ELAI), succeeding Linda Hynes. As ELAI chair, Julie will collaborate with key stakeholders such as the Labour Court, WRC, and international employment law associations, oversee meetings, and promote the exchange of ideas and information among professionals in the field.

Julie joined Eversheds Sutherland as a trainee solicitor in 2010. In her daily role, she advises both Irish and international businesses on various employment issues from recruitment to termination, including disciplinary matters, grievances, performance management, equality, data protection, and business transfers. Julie also frequently speaks to the national media about employment topics.

Comments on Julie’s Appointment:

Alan Connell, Managing Partner of Eversheds Sutherland LLP: “Julie joined Eversheds Sutherland as a trainee and has made a significant contribution over the years to our growing firm, helping us to not only meet but stay ahead of our clients’ needs. Our position in the market as the largest and most established international law firm in Ireland, and a global top 10 law firm, has been bolstered by our market-leading employment team – an accolade owing to Joanne Hyde’s vision, strategy and hard work, coupled with Julie’s ongoing commitment to growing and strengthening her practice area. “It is no surprise that Julie has also been selected as the new chair of the Employment Law Association of Ireland (ELAI), given the professionalism, dedication and ambition she has demonstrated within the firm. I would like to thank Joanne for her incredible leadership of our employment law offering that has resulted in our market-leading position and congratulate Julie on her new roles as head of our employment team and chair of the ELAI. I wish her every success with these important positions within the Irish employment law sector.”

Julie Galbraith, Partner and Head of Employment Law, and new chair of the Employment Law Association of Ireland (ELAI): “I am delighted to be appointed as the Head of Employment, especially at a time when we are growing both in size and expertise to serve our expanding client base. Looking back over more than a decade in the firm, I am proud of all that we have achieved and grateful for my clients, colleagues and experiences that have shaped the employment lawyer I am today. This is a responsibility I take very seriously and, in particular, I would like to thank Joanne Hyde for her ongoing support, guidance and friendship, and also my family for their unwavering support. “In a global economy, it is also a great privilege to be able to use my voice nationally and internationally to represent Irish employment law practitioners in my role as Chairperson of the ELAI. My goal is to extend the great work of those who have sat in the chair before me, especially Linda Hynes.”

Julie’s new roles reflect her dedication and expertise in employment law, as well as her commitment to advancing the field both nationally and internationally.