Judith Higson recognised at awards

Scullion LAW proudly announces that Judith Higson, Head of Family Law, was recognised as a runner-up at the Women’s Business Club Conference and Awards 2024 for the Employer of Women Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates organisations committed to creating meaningful roles for women and fostering supportive workplaces that promote motivation and satisfaction among teams.

Judith attended the event alongside Senior Associate Directors Anna MacKay and Nicola Buchanan. She also had the privilege of presenting the Customer Excellence Award and the EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion) Award during the ceremony.

Reflecting on the experience, Judith shared: “The 2024 Women’s Business Club Conference and Awards was a wonderful day amidst beautiful surroundings with brilliant people. So much knowledge and experience were shared. It was inspiring to be around other women who were uplifting and empowering each other.”

The event took place at the Edinburgh Royal College of Physicians and brought together nearly 150 delegates from across the UK. The gathering provided an opportunity for attendees to celebrate achievements, share insights, and form meaningful connections.

Angela De Souza, Founder and CEO of Women’s Business Club, commented: “There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. The calibre of the entries was extremely high, making the judge’s decision really tough. Every woman who entered is a winner, showcasing determination, resilience, and a commitment to success.”

Tamsin Broster, a speaker at the event, added: “The energy in the room was electric, with women connecting, collaborating, and celebrating each other. This was an event that every woman present will remember for a long time.”

Scullion LAW remains dedicated to promoting a supportive and inclusive environment, reinforcing its commitment to empowering women within the legal profession and beyond.