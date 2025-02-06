Judicial review venue dispute resolved in SK Enterprises case

Introduction

The High Court has delivered a decision concerning the appropriate venue for the judicial review claim filed by SK Enterprises (UK) Ltd against the Secretary of State for the Home Department. The case, presided over by Mrs Justice Hill, revolved around the revocation of SK Enterprises' licence to sponsor workers under the 'Skilled Worker' route. This decision was issued remotely, marking a significant procedural ruling concerning venue determination.

The procedural history

The claim was initiated by SK Enterprises on 28 November 2024, following the Home Office's decision on 28 August 2024. The company, which operates petrol stations and retail stores under a franchise with the Co-Operative Group, sought judicial review of the decision. Initially filed in London, the claim faced a 'minded to transfer order' (MTTO) on 29 November 2024, suggesting a transfer to the Administrative Court in the North-Eastern region, specifically Leeds. This order was issued by Martin Lee, an Administrative Court Lawyer, under delegated powers.

The legal framework

The decision was guided by CPR PD 54C, which facilitates access to justice by ensuring cases are administered in appropriate locations. The Administrative Court's organisation by geographical area and the principle that claims should be handled in regions with specific connections were pivotal. The MTTO was influenced by the Administrative Court Judicial Review Guide 2024, which emphasises efficient court resource use and regional relevance.

Submissions and decision

SK Enterprises argued for the claim to remain in London, citing the location of their legal representatives as a reason. However, the court found the North-Eastern region, where the company is based, to be more closely connected. Despite the claimant's preference for London due to legal representation, the court noted that the decision-maker was based in Sheffield, further aligning the case with the North-Eastern region.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the court concluded that the claim should be transferred to the North-Eastern region for administration and determination in Leeds. This decision underscores the importance of regional connection in judicial review proceedings and highlights the court's commitment to efficient resource allocation.

