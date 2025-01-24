Judicial review of police misconduct panel decision

Background of the case

The High Court was tasked with reviewing a decision made by the Police Misconduct Panel concerning Daniel Fletcher, a former police sergeant with the MO19 Specialist Firearms Command of the Metropolitan Police. The case arose from a complaint by a female officer, referred to as Officer A, regarding an incident that occurred during a team-building event in 2017.

Details of the incident

During the event, it was found that Mr Fletcher intentionally touched Officer A inappropriately, which the Panel deemed as gross misconduct. Despite this finding, the Panel decided to demote Mr Fletcher to the rank of constable rather than dismiss him outright.

The Commissioner's challenge

The Commissioner of the Police of the Metropolis challenged this decision, arguing that the outcome was unlawful and irrational. The Commissioner contended that the only reasonable outcome, given the seriousness of the misconduct, was dismissal.

Resignation and its implications

Mr Fletcher resigned from the police before the judicial review proceedings commenced, which raised questions about whether the case was academic. However, the distinction between resignation and dismissal was significant, as dismissal would result in Mr Fletcher being added to the Police Barred List, affecting his future employment prospects in policing.

Grounds for judicial review

The judicial review focused on several grounds, including the Panel's alleged failure to properly assess the seriousness of the misconduct, the exclusion of aggravating factors, and the inappropriate consideration of cultural standards from 2017 as mitigating factors.

High Court's findings

The High Court found significant errors in the Panel's decision-making process. It was determined that the Panel had not followed the structured approach required by the College of Policing Guidance on Outcomes in Police Misconduct Proceedings. The court highlighted the improper consideration of personal mitigation before assessing the seriousness of the misconduct.

Outcome and implications

The court concluded that the Panel's decision was unlawful and must be reconsidered. The Panel was directed to reassess the outcome, focusing on the seriousness of the misconduct and applying the correct legal guidance. The decision underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence in the police force by ensuring appropriate sanctions for misconduct.

Conclusion

This case highlights the complexities involved in police misconduct proceedings and the necessity for Panels to adhere strictly to established guidelines to ensure fair and lawful outcomes.

