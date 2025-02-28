Judicial review challenge on Gwynedd Council's planning decision

Background of the Case

The High Court recently addressed a significant case concerning local planning controls in Gwynedd, Wales. The case, brought by Enlli Angharad Williams, challenged Gwynedd Council's decision to confirm an Article 4 direction under the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 1995. This direction aimed to restrict changes of use among certain classes of dwellinghouses, particularly affecting second homes and holiday lets.

Legal Framework

The case revolved around amendments to the Town & Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987, which introduced new use classes for dwellinghouses in Wales. These changes aimed to differentiate between primary residences, second homes, and short-term holiday lets. The council's Article 4 direction sought to control changes that could lead to an increase in second homes or holiday lets, which are seen as impacting the availability of housing for local residents.

Grounds for Judicial Review

Ms Williams presented five grounds for judicial review. The primary argument was that the council misunderstood the planning laws and the implications of the Article 4 direction, particularly concerning the requirement for planning permission for material changes of use. The court found this ground arguable, granting permission for judicial review on this basis.

Council's Justification

Gwynedd Council justified the direction as a means to control the housing stock and address the high proportion of non-primary residences in the area. The council argued that the direction was necessary to ensure housing availability for local needs, aligning with the statutory purpose of the planning amendments.

Arguments and Counterarguments

Matthew Henderson, representing Ms Williams, argued that the council's decision was based on a misunderstanding of planning laws, particularly the requirement for planning permission for material changes of use. The council, represented by John Hunter, contended that the direction was a legitimate exercise of planning control aimed at addressing local housing issues.

Judgment and Outcome

The Honourable Mr Justice Pepperall found that there was an arguable case regarding the council's understanding of the law, particularly the requirement for planning permission for material changes of use. The court granted permission for judicial review on this ground, allowing further examination of the council's decision-making process.

Implications for Local Planning

This case highlights the complexities of local planning controls and the challenges councils face in balancing housing availability with local needs. The outcome of the judicial review could have significant implications for how local authorities in Wales and beyond implement planning controls affecting housing use.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision to grant permission for judicial review underscores the importance of accurate legal interpretation in planning decisions. As the case proceeds, it will provide further clarity on the application of planning laws and the role of local authorities in managing housing stock.

