Judicial Review Case Highlights Importance of Pre-Action Protocol Compliance

In a recent decision, the Northern Ireland High Court addressed the issue of costs in a judicial review case concerning the delayed provision of suitable accommodation for an applicant released from custody. The case underscored the crucial role of pre-action protocols in public law proceedings and the importance of dialogue between parties to avoid unnecessary litigation.

The applicant was released from custody with the condition that suitable accommodation be provided. However, there was a delay of nearly seven weeks before a placement was found, prompting the applicant to initiate judicial review proceedings. The applicant's legal team argued that the delay was unreasonable and sought costs against the respondent.

In considering the submissions from both parties, the court noted that the respondent had made reasonable efforts to secure accommodation for the applicant. The court highlighted that the respondent's solicitor had communicated ongoing efforts and requested a short extension to respond to the pre-action protocol (PAP) letter. Despite this, the applicant's solicitors proceeded with judicial review proceedings without granting the requested extension.

The court emphasised the importance of the pre-action protocol, which aims to resolve disputes without resorting to litigation. The protocol requires parties to engage in dialogue and explore alternative measures before initiating court proceedings. The court found that the applicant's solicitors had not allowed sufficient time for the respondent to respond to the PAP letter, which could have led to a consensual resolution.

In its judgment, the court decided not to penalise the respondent in costs, recognising the respondent's prompt response to the PAP letter and the efforts made to find suitable accommodation. The court acknowledged the frustration of the applicant's solicitors but noted that the litigation was premature and could have been avoided through proper communication.

The court's decision aligns with previous rulings that encourage public authorities to take reasonable and pragmatic steps to resolve disputes without the fear of adverse cost orders. The judgment serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility between parties and the court to process cases efficiently and avoid unnecessary litigation.

The ruling also highlighted the challenges faced by public authorities in providing immediate solutions, particularly in cases involving accommodation. The court recognised the difficulties encountered by the respondent and the need for a balanced approach in assessing the urgency of such matters.

Ultimately, the court made no order for costs between the parties, but ordered that the applicant's costs be taxed as a legally assisted person. The case underscores the significance of adhering to pre-action protocols and the potential for resolving disputes through dialogue and cooperation.

