Judicial conduct investigation dismissed in high court ruling

Background

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Dove, delivered a significant ruling on 3 February 2025, dismissing an application for judicial review brought by Dean Gregory and Pavel Stroilov against the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) and the Judicial Appointments and Conduct Ombudsman. The case centred around complaints regarding comments made by Court of Appeal judges during a decision related to the care of Indi Gregory, a critically ill child.

The Case

Dean Gregory, the father of Indi Gregory, and Pavel Stroilov, a solicitor involved in the case, sought judicial review after their complaints about the conduct of three Court of Appeal judges were dismissed by the JCIO. The complaints arose from comments made during an appeal hearing concerning the withdrawal of life support for Indi, who suffered from a rare mitochondrial condition.

Judicial Comments

The claimants argued that the judges' comments during the appeal were inappropriate and amounted to misconduct. They contended that the remarks were insulting and implied accusations of misleading behaviour against Indi's parents and their legal team. The claimants also alleged that the comments were prejudicial to ongoing proceedings regarding Indi's care.

JCIO's Decision

The JCIO declined to investigate the complaints, stating that they related to judicial decisions and case management, which are outside its remit. The JCIO emphasised that it only addresses complaints about a judge's personal behaviour, not their judicial decisions. The Judicial Conduct Rules 2023 supported this position, outlining that complaints must pertain to personal conduct rather than judicial decisions.

High Court's Ruling

Mr Justice Dove upheld the JCIO's decision, affirming the importance of judicial independence and the limited remit of the JCIO. He noted that the comments in question were part of the judicial decision-making process and did not constitute misconduct. The judge emphasised that judicial independence must be safeguarded, allowing judges to express their decisions freely without fear of disciplinary action.

Implications for Judicial Independence

This ruling underscores the principle of judicial independence, protecting judges from complaints related to their decision-making process. The High Court's decision highlights the distinction between judicial decisions and personal conduct, reinforcing the need for judges to operate without undue influence or fear of repercussions for their judicial expressions.

Conclusion

The High Court's dismissal of the judicial review application reaffirms the boundaries of the JCIO's authority and the protection of judicial independence. This case serves as a reminder of the judiciary's role in making difficult decisions and the importance of maintaining their independence in the face of challenging circumstances.

Learn More

