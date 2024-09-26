Judge Joan Donoghue appointed vice president of BIICL

Judge Joan Donoghue, who recently concluded her term as President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has been appointed Vice President of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL). Donoghue served on the ICJ from 2010 to 2024 and held the presidency from 2021 to 2024. Her extensive experience also includes roles in investor-state arbitration, as well as legal advisory positions at the U.S. State Department and Treasury Department.

At BIICL, Donoghue will collaborate with members to advance the Institute's work in public international law and dispute resolution. The Chair of Trustees, Eve Salomon, and Lord David Neuberger, President of BIICL, both expressed their excitement about her appointment, highlighting her wealth of expertise and the significant benefits her leadership will bring to the Institute’s ongoing projects.