Judge & Priestley LLP (J&P), a prominent Bromley-based legal firm, has revealed its agreement to merge with Portner Law Limited, a central London practice. This strategic move means that partners and existing staff from Portner will join the J&P team, leading to a unified workforce of approximately 300 and an impressive combined turnover exceeding £25 million. The merged entity will continue operating from Portner's offices at 6 Cavendish Place, London W1.

Steven Taylor, Managing Partner at Judge & Priestley, commented “This merger confirms our ongoing commitment to continue growing the Judge and Priestley business. This merger is particularly exciting taking the J&P name back into the central London marketplace. Portner have built a reputation assisting their clients on high value, complex property, company/commercial and dispute resolution transactions. This will complement the substantial property department and well regarded litigation departments operated by J&P. Portner’s clients will also benefit from J&P’s wider breadth of services including the family law and private client departments”.

Daniel Broughton, Managing Partner at Portner Law, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership: “The team at Portner were looking to gain from the benefits of being part of a larger practice, but it was crucial for us to find a partner with close cultural as well as commercial ties. We have all been impressed by the recent development of J&P and are excited to become a part of this dynamic and progressive team”.

The merger is set to take effect on Sunday, 1st June 2025, marking a significant milestone for both firms. Judge & Priestley, a top 200 UK law firm, has a long-standing history of 135 years, while Portner Law has built a strong reputation over its decade of operation. Together, they aim to provide an even broader range of services, benefitting clients across various legal sectors.