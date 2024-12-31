Judge & Priestley makes Top 200 debut

Judge & Priestley Solicitors has achieved a significant milestone by being included in The Lawyer UK Top 200 law firms for the first time. This prestigious ranking highlights the firm’s remarkable growth and commitment to excellence, positioning it among the most successful legal practices in the UK.

Established in 1889, Judge & Priestley has built a solid reputation over 135 years, providing expert legal services across personal, commercial, and public sectors. The firm’s inclusion in the Top 200 list is based on its impressive revenue and steadfast dedication to client-focused solutions, professional excellence, and innovation.

Steven Taylor, Managing Partner at Judge & Priestley, expressed his pride in the achievement: “We are truly honoured to be recognised by The Lawyer as one of the UK’s top 200 law firms. This is a proud moment that reflects the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering high-quality legal support and look forward to meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

The Lawyer UK Top 200 is a renowned benchmark in the legal profession, ranking firms based on revenue and recognising those that demonstrate strong client service, innovative practices, and outstanding legal outcomes.

Judge & Priestley attributes its success to its team of talented professionals and their dedication to providing expert, professional, and friendly service. By investing in legal technology, professional development, and strategic growth areas, the firm ensures it remains at the forefront of the legal industry while staying true to its core values.

This recognition is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a platform for Judge & Priestley to further expand its offerings and continue to deliver exceptional legal solutions for its diverse client base in the years to come.