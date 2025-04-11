Jonathan Swil joins King & Spalding

King & Spalding has announced that Jonathan Swil joins its London office as a partner in the International Disputes practice group, focusing on financial services and complex litigation Swil brings extensive experience advising financial institutions, corporates, and professional services firms on UK and cross-border disputes.

His notable cases include significant financial fraud trials and crucial anti-suit injunction claims. Wade Coriell, co-leader of the International Disputes group, remarked that “Jonathan is a great fit for us, as his experience with high-end litigation and his background representing financial institutions taps into two of our firm’s key strengths.” Coriell emphasised the rising need for financial institutions to address contentious regulatory enforcement and litigation, asserting that adding Swil strengthens the firm's capacity to assist clients in navigating these complexities.

Prior to joining King & Spalding, Swil was a partner at A&O Sherman and led the London litigation practice at Shearman & Sterling. He holds an undergraduate degree and an LLB from the University of New South Wales, Australia. Swil expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating that “King & Spalding’s disputes and regulatory practices – in London, the U.S. and globally – have a strong reputation for their handling of market-leading mandates and close collaboration among practices and offices.” He looks forward to continuing to build the practice in London alongside his new colleagues.