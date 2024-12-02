Jonathan Hall’s KC oversight role extended

The Home Secretary has announced the extension of Jonathan Hall KC’s tenure as Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation and Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation. Hall’s appointments will now run until November 2026, ensuring continuity in the critical oversight of the UK’s national security laws.

The role of Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation, introduced in February 2024 under the National Security Act 2023, involves assessing the fairness, effectiveness, and proportionality of measures targeting espionage and sabotage. Alongside this, Hall will continue to review the UK’s counter-terrorism laws, a role he has held since 2019.

Jonathan Hall KC, a barrister and King’s Counsel since 2014, is widely respected for his expertise in national security, public law, and complex legal matters. Chambers and Partners described him as “fantastic at getting to the bottom of why statutes say what they do,” while the Legal 500 praised his tactical acumen and intelligence.

The extension reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining robust scrutiny of security measures while balancing civil liberties. With Hall’s unparalleled expertise and dedication, the UK’s framework for countering terrorism and state threats is set to remain under expert guidance for the foreseeable future.