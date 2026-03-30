In a collaborative effort, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have come together to form a taskforce aimed at addressing the issues arising from the handling of motor finance claims. This new initiative responds to increasing concerns over the inefficiencies and unethical practices being employed by some claims management companies (CMCs) and solicitors.

The announcement coincides with the FCA's forthcoming release of its final compensation scheme for motor finance customers. Deb Jones, Executive Director of Transformation and the SRA’s taskforce lead, mentioned how the initiative provides a united stance among regulators, saying ‘We want consumers to have confidence in the system. The taskforce is a great example of how we as regulators can use our collective expertise and powers to not only take action, but also to improve consumers’ awareness of the standards they can expect from law firms and CMCs.’

This taskforce is equipped with the authority to share intelligence and coordinate actions to address a multitude of issues, including misleading advertising, meritless claims, multiple representation, and unfair exit fees. Alison Walters, Director of Consumer Finance and FCA taskforce lead, stated that consumers should be aware of their options: ‘Our scheme will be free and people don’t need to use a CMC or law firm. Should they decide to so, it’s important that they can trust CMCs and law firms to act in their best interests. This taskforce will ensure we deal with problems quickly and act decisively.’

The ASA is also asserting its role in this initiative. Miles Lockwood, Director of Complaints and Investigations at the ASA, emphasised the significance of transparency in advertisements for motor finance redress services, asserting, ‘It’s vital that ads promoting motor finance redress services are clear about the commitments and costs of engaging with a CMC or law firm. The ASA will take robust and proactive action to tackle misleading advertising of such services, working in partnership with other regulators as part of this taskforce.’

For consumers navigating the landscape of motor finance claims, it is advised to be cautious and informed. The FCA’s motor finance redress scheme will remain free to use, and consumers are cautioned against engaging multiple CMCs or solicitors, which could incur unnecessary fees. Additionally, there is a potential risk of scams through unsolicited calls or messages, urging consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications to the ICO and ASA.

Consumers are encouraged to voice their concerns if a CMC is authorised by the FCA, and if they are dissatisfied with a regulated law firm, the Legal Ombudsman is available for further assistance. By following these guidelines, consumers can better protect their interests in the often-complex world of motor finance claims.