Johnson Law Group expands presence

Johnson Law Group, a global leader in litigation and advocacy, has announced the opening of its second UK office in the heart of London’s Square Mile.

Launching in the UK with an office in Manchester in February 2020, over the past five years, Johnson Law Group has built a strong reputation for its work in group litigation, with over 500,000 claimants across a variety of group and consumer claims, including Vehicle Emissions Claims, Mis-sold Car Finance Claims and Diesel Particulate Filter Claims.

Situated at the top of 20 Gracechurch Street in the prestigious City of London, the new office places Johnson Law Group at the centre of the UK’s legal and financial hub in the central business district of London. Jamie Patton (pictured), Managing Partner of Johnson Law Group in the UK, said "The opening of our London office is an exciting development in the continued growth and expansion of Johnson Law Group in the UK, enabling us to continue asserting our presence over the consumer litigation and group action legal market."

The firm’s expansion comes at a time of increasing demand for legal expertise in group claims, particularly in the wake of ongoing regulatory developments within the motor finance sector. Johnson Law Group continues to champion consumer rights, ensuring clients receive the representation they need to challenge unfair corporate and financial practices.