Johnson Law Group (JLG) has made a significant move to enhance its London office with the appointment of Jon Beresford, a highly experienced group and commercial litigator. This strategic addition comes as the firm ramps up its expansion across the UK consumer litigation market. With over two decades of experience in handling large-scale High Court commercial and group litigation, Jon brings extensive expertise that will be invaluable to the team. His career highlights include working on landmark group actions at Harcus Sinclair, and he was a founding partner at Harcus Parker, a firm specialising in group litigation.

This appointment is particularly timely, aligning with JLG's rapid growth phase in the UK as it builds its position as a leading player in the national consumer litigation sector. Jamie Patton, Managing Director at Johnson Law Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Jon's appointment: "We’re thrilled to welcome Jon to the JLG London office. His wealth of experience in group actions and complex litigation generally will ensure he will be a great asset to the team. Jon’s arrival underpins JLG’s ongoing commitment to expansion in the consumer litigation space as we strive to be one of the major players in this area of law and a national presence."

In response, Jon shared his excitement about joining the firm: “I’m delighted to be joining JLG at this time and I’m very much looking forward to working with the team to grow the firm in the future.” Since its establishment in the UK in 2020, JLG has capitalised on its 30-year track record in mass tort litigation in the United States. It currently represents thousands of claimants across various consumer claims, including mis-sold car finance and diesel emissions disputes.