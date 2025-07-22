Johnson Law Group has officially launched registrations for individuals impacted by a substantial data breach linked to Afghan nationals who assisted UK military operations. This breach, which has revealed the personal details of thousands involved in UK relocation schemes, has become the focal point for group legal action. The incident pertains to the unauthorized exposure of sensitive data, including names, contact information, and family ties of Afghan nationals who sought to relocate to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP). Given their vital roles in aiding British military efforts in Afghanistan, many of these individuals now face increased risks of reprisals.

Alarmingly, the breach, which remained concealed for over a year, has raised significant questions regarding the handling of such sensitive information. As the veil of secrecy lifted following the expiration of a longstanding High Court superinjunction, the broader implications of the breach are starting to be understood. “This isn't just a privacy violation, it’s a monumental betrayal of trust,” expressed Jon Beresford, Partner at Johnson Law Group. “These individuals placed their trust in the UK after serving alongside our armed forces, often at enormous personal risk. Now they’re learning their personal data may have been exposed, without warning, and with potentially life-threatening consequences.”

The Johnson Law Group is actively encouraging anyone who believes they have been affected by this breach, including those who did not apply to ARAP, to come forth. The legal action aims to hold the Ministry of Defence accountable for the distress caused by these systemic failures. The focus areas of the claim include the unauthorized exposure of private information, the emotional distress suffered, the danger to individuals remaining in Afghanistan, and breaches of UK data protection laws including the GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.

Additionally, the law firm is offering free, confidential eligibility assessments for those uncertain about their inclusion in the action.

Why this breach is significant cannot be understated. Thousands of Afghan nationals played pivotal roles assisting UK forces during the war against the Taliban from 2001 to 2021, often risking their lives to support British operations. In return, they were granted reassurances of protection and pathways to safety, promises now severely undermined by this data breach.

While the UK Government has expressed its regrets, the future remains uncertain for many individuals and their families regarding their safety and legal options. “We’re here to provide clarity and take action. This is about more than just compensation, it’s about accountability,” concluded Jon Beresford.