Johnson Law Group (JLG), one of the UK’s fastest-growing consumer litigation law firms, has announced the appointment of five partners to its London office. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the firm’s group litigation offerings and supporting its ongoing national expansion. Pete Gallagher takes on the role of London Managing Partner, following a distinguished career where he led teams as Lead Solicitors in 13 “Dieselgate” Class Actions, the largest group litigation to ever be adjudicated in the English Courts. Prior to his class action work, Gallagher specialised in complex cross-border commercial litigation at prestigious firms Shearman & Sterling and White & Case LLP.

Joining Gallagher are Sarah Bingham, Matthew Hunt, Michael Burke, and Priyanka Gladson, each bringing a wealth of experience as case leads in intricate, high-value group actions. Their appointments significantly enhance JLG’s depth of expertise in large-scale consumer claims. The firm’s London office has been bolstered further by the earlier appointment of senior partner Jon Beresford from Harcus Parker in 2025.

The newly appointed team is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the firm’s group action portfolio and accelerating its London presence, reinforcing JLG’s position as a prominent player in the UK consumer litigation landscape. Current group litigation efforts include acting as joint lead on the ongoing Pan-NOx Diesel Emissions litigation and the settled cases involving Volkswagen, British Airways, and UEFA, which was brought by Liverpool FC fans.

This period of expansion coincides with a substantial rise in demand for consumer redress, prompting JLG to invest strategically in talent, infrastructure, and litigation capabilities over the past year. The team will also play an integral part in managing the Pan-NOx litigation, which recently concluded a ten-week liability trial in December 2025, with a judgment expected by late July 2026. The case is moving into its final trial phase, with the quantum trial set to unfold over ten weeks in October 2026.

Jamie Patton, Managing Director of Johnson Law Group, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Pete, Sarah, Matthew, Michael and Priyanka to Johnson Law Group. Their collective experience at the highest level of group litigation will be instrumental as we continue to scale our consumer and group litigation practice and invest in complex, high-impact claims. These appointments reflect both the momentum we have built over the last year and our ambition to be at the forefront of consumer litigation in the UK.”

Gallagher echoed the sentiment, saying, “I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter with Johnson Law Group. I am fortunate to be working with such talented colleagues, both those with whom I’ve worked for the last several years, and those who have already done so much to build the firm’s practice in the UK. Together, we look forward to building Johnson Law Group as a leading class action practice and delivering a peerless service for the firm’s clients.”

With these strategic appointments, Johnson Law Group underscores its commitment to delivering large-scale, claimant-focused litigation while solidifying its position as a serious and enduring entity in the consumer law market.