John-Paul Dennis returns to Jackson Lees

John-Paul Dennis has come full circle in his career by joining Jackson Lees Group as a partner and head of the wills, trusts and probate team. Having trained as a lawyer at Wirral firm Lees & Partners, which later merged to form Jackson Lees, he now leads an 11-strong team within the firm’s private client division, operating across Liverpool, Heswall and Hoylake.

The team provides expert advice on wills, trusts, estate administration, lasting powers of attorney and inheritance tax planning, assisting a diverse client base that includes family business owners, charities, complex estate executors and non-domiciled individuals with UK assets. John-Paul moves from Prosperity Law, where he was a partner and head of private client, following previous roles at Astraea Linskills, Weightmans and Kirwans Solicitors.

Reflecting on his return, he shared that it felt like coming home after 20 years, noting the many changes since he first trained at the firm. He said he learned a great deal from the partners at Lees & Partners and appreciated the opportunity they gave him to flourish. He added that working again with former colleagues was a great experience and expressed excitement about contributing to the firm’s growth and engaging with clients across the group.

Managing director Esther Leach welcomed his appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and leadership. She said his expertise and vision would strengthen the team and looked forward to the positive impact he would bring.

John-Paul is an accredited member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, chairman of trustees for Liverpool-based charity Nugent and a director and treasurer of Liverpool Law Society. Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, which aims to grow local law firms nationally through strategic acquisition.