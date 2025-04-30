DLA Piper revealed that John Gollaglee will take over as Office Managing Partner (OMP) for the North West offices in Manchester and Liverpool, effective 1 May 2025. Gollaglee steps into the role as Mark Beardwood, who has served in the position for six years, transitions away from OMP to focus on his real estate investment and development practice within the firm.

Having joined DLA Piper as a partner in 2015, John has built a strong reputation by advising multinational clients who are entangled in investigations and prosecutions related to criminal offences stemming from their commercial operations. His expertise encompasses delicate matters of fraud, corruption, health and safety, as well as environmental issues. Throughout his career, he has handled several notable cases, such as representing the arena operator during the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Mark Beardwood had a notable tenure, during which he navigated the North West offices through the challenging landscape created by the COVID crisis. Under his leadership, the firm saw the promotion of nine new partners and the North West offices were solidified as integral components of DLA Piper’s global strategy. Andrew Dyson, the UK Country Managing Partner for DLA Piper, commented that “Mark has led our Manchester and Liverpool offices with great success over the last six years, supporting our people with calm assurance through a period that included the pandemic.”

In response to his new role, John Gollaglee expressed his gratitude, stating that “succeeding Mark as OMP for the North West is an honour and privilege. He has reshaped and redefined our office's position in the global firm.” As he begins his term, Gollaglee has acknowledged the trust placed in him and appreciates Beardwood for his mentorship during the transition phase, indicating a commitment to further developing the firm’s offerings across the UK while leveraging its extensive global platform.