Joelson Strengthens Corporate & Commercial Practice with New Partner Una Deretic

With over 20 years of experience advising businesses ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations, Una brings significant M&A expertise and a broad skillset in strategic transactions, including group reorganisations, joint ventures, and debt and equity financing.

Una’s diverse industry experience will complement Joelson’s work across sectors such as consumer, retail, healthcare, and technology, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide high-quality corporate advisory support. Before joining Joelson, Una was a partner at a central London law firm.

Phil Hails-Smith, Managing Partner at Joelson, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Una to our Corporate & Commercial team. Her expertise and experience further strengthen our practice, reflecting Joelson’s growth and ambition to deliver exceptional service across various sectors. Her addition will enhance our capacity to support clients with M&A and corporate advisory needs.”

Una Deretic added: “I am excited to join Joelson, a forward-thinking B-Corp business. The firm’s partner-led approach aligns with my values, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Corporate & Commercial team and the firm.”

Joelson provides a wide range of legal services, including Corporate, Property, Litigation, Employment, and Business Immigration, serving clients across various sectors.