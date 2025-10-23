Joelson, a prominent London law firm, has successfully advised Charlie Kerr and the management team of With Intelligence, a provider of investment intelligence, on a remarkable strategic sale to S&P Global for $1.8 billion. S&P Global, known for delivering data and insights to global markets, is set to enhance its offerings through this acquisition. With Intelligence caters to approximately 3,000 clients worldwide, including a diverse range of Limited Partners, General Partners, and advisors in sectors such as Private Equity, Private Credit, Hedge Funds, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Family Offices.

The merger between S&P Global and With Intelligence promises to create a substantial global platform for top-tier private capital markets intelligence, developed by With Intelligence. Reflecting on this landmark deal, Joelson expressed pride in having collaborated with Charlie and his team over a long-established 25-year relationship. This partnership traces back to their initial collaboration when Charlie Kerr and co-founder Seb Timpson founded Pageant Media. In 2021, Pageant Media transitioned to become With Intelligence, paving the way for a major investment from Motive Partners in 2023.

Throughout this extensive journey, the Joelson team has supported With Intelligence on various projects, from M&A to Real Estate, contributing significantly to the firm’s growth both in the UK and internationally. Leading the Corporate team at Joelson, Managing Partner Phil Hails-Smith was supported by Harriet McDonald, Katie Braddell, and Alfie Rowland, demonstrating a cohesive and experienced team acting on behalf of With Intelligence.

Charlie Kerr, Founder and CEO of With Intelligence, remarked on the long-standing relationship, stating, “We are delighted to have worked with Phil Hails-Smith and the team at Joelson on this transaction. They have been our trusted legal partners since we started the business and have been instrumental in supporting our growth over the last 25 years.” He praised Joelson's extensive legal support, highlighting their role in previous acquisitions and recent major private equity investments.

Phil Hails-Smith also shared his pride in the partnership, stating, “We are proud to have supported Charlie and the With Intelligence team on this remarkable growth journey. I can confidently say that With Intelligence’s offering to the global asset management community is extremely unique and we are delighted to have been part of this incredible growth journey with Charlie." He expressed admiration for their success and a certainty that With Intelligence will continue to flourish under S&P’s guidance.