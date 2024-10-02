Job security tops concerns for lawyers

In a significant shift in priorities, job security has emerged as the leading concern for lawyers considering new employment opportunities, surpassing other critical factors such as flexibility, career progression, and the prestige of the firm. This insight comes from Realm Recruit's annual market research, which surveyed legal professionals earlier this summer.

The survey found that an overwhelming 93% of respondents deemed job security as either very or fairly important. Other factors, including the length of commute, promotion opportunities, and cultural fit, also played a role in lawyers’ decision-making processes. Notably, pay remained the highest priority, with 95% of lawyers indicating its importance when considering a new firm. Last year, 37% of respondents cited salary as a primary reason for exploring new job opportunities.

Flexible working arrangements were also highlighted, with 79% of lawyers prioritising this aspect. Cultural fit and opportunities for progression were similarly significant, with 79% and 76% of respondents, respectively, viewing them as important factors.

The survey also revealed trends in job market activity among lawyers. The proportion of legal professionals actively seeking new opportunities has decreased for the fourth consecutive year, dropping to just 5%—a notable decline from 10% in 2022 and 40% in 2019. Despite this, 21% of those surveyed reported having changed jobs in the past year, suggesting that even passive candidates can be attracted by compelling offers.

Realm Recruit has published its comprehensive findings in the 2024/25 Annual Report, titled "Attracting, Recruiting and Retaining Legal Talent in 2025 and Beyond." To further explore these insights, the firm will host a webinar on October 3rd, discussing the future outlook for law firms in a competitive landscape.

The survey respondents were primarily based in the North West of England, Yorkshire, and the Midlands, encompassing solicitors of varying levels of post-qualified experience, as well as non-qualified lawyers. Realm Recruit also gathered insights from law firms, including key decision-makers and partners, to better understand their responses to the evolving legal talent market.

Duane Cormell, Managing Director at Realm Recruit, emphasised the importance of adapting to these changes: “In today’s increasingly competitive legal market, law firms need to go beyond traditional offerings to attract and retain the best talent. With job security now a top priority for most lawyers, it’s essential for firms to create an environment where employees feel secure and valued.”

Cormell further noted that while offering above-inflation pay increases can attract talent, many firms may find this approach unsustainable. Instead, he advocates for a long-term strategy that cultivates a strong Employer Value Proposition. By focusing on career progression, employee wellbeing, and flexibility, law firms can enhance retention and profitability, positioning themselves as employers of choice in a challenging market.